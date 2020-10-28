Akpeyi Returns in Kaizer Chiefs Win, Hunt Insists on Improving Team

Kaizer Chiefs campaign for the new season eventually got off the mark following a narrow 1-0 win over Chippa United on Tuesday.

Chiefs lost their season opener 3-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns, but were without goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, who returned between the sticks for his first game under new Manager Gavin Hunt.

The Nigerian kept 9 clean sheets last season as Amakhosi only narrowly missed out on the League title – on the final day – to Downs.

Whilst his presence against Chilli Boys brought some reassurances, Hunt has suggested the 34 year-old and other members of the squad this season must improve following Tuesday’s confirmation of a failed appeal over the club’s transfer ban.

Per Chad Kelly-Klate [Kickoff], the Chiefs Manager said, “I’ve been working here for the last month under the illusion that it was not going to get turned over, and it didn’t, so I’ve got to make it better.”

“I’m going to try and improve the team by trying to improve the players. I mean, obviously, we know there’s certain players in certain positions where we lack, but it is what it is and I must just get on with it.

“So, one step forward, we try and mould players the way I’m thinking and according to what I’m trying to do, and we’ll go from there.”

Back in February Chiefs were handed a two-window ban on the registration of any new players; local and foreign, over the illegitimate signing of Madagascan midfielder Arohasina Andrianarimana in 2018.