Akpeyi Keeps Clean sheet Number 10 in Kaizer Chiefs win Over Arrows

Daniel Akpeyi kept a clean sheet, his tenth in the Premier Soccer League on his 16th appearance for Kaizer Chiefs this seasons in a 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows on Saturday.

Akpeyi needn’t have do much to do on the day as Abafana Bes’thende only managed three goal attempts.

Match Fact This was the 10th clean-sheet Chiefs have kept in their 19 Absa Premiership games this season.#Amakhosi4Life #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/uZLjNzz6tq — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 25, 2020

The Nigerian made one save, without any real threat from a free kick, with the scoreline still goalless.

At the other end Lebogang Manyama struck late in the fourth minute of additional time to snatch a late winner for the leaders.

It was the 19th league game and Ernst Middendorp’s men stretched their lead to 10 at the top, but on the day second placed Mamelodi Sundowns were on continental duty.

No Show for Okechukwu in Basaksehir 2-0 away defeat to Fenerbahce

Azubuike Okechukwu was on the bench for the second consecutive Super Lig match on Saturday and Basaksehir were downed 2-0 away to Fenerbahce.

Goals courtesy of Max Kruse (72′) and Vedat Muriqi (86′) ensured the host secured maximum points in the keenly contested game.

The result at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium means Fenerbahce climbed to second in the table, one point ahead of the visitors.

Okechukwu last featured in Basaksehir’s Cup tie against Kirklarelispor on Tuesday, he played 71 minutes and the game ended goalless.

So far this season the midfielder has made 12 league appearances, 18 in all competitions this term.

The Nigerian International, who is on loan from Egypt Premier League side Pyramids FC, will likely return to his Parent club at the end of his current spell with the Istanbul club side.

Two seasons ago, Okechukwu made his Super Lig debut with Yeni Malatyaspor having helped the club gain promotion fro the TFF Lig. 1.

He joined the club from Bayelsa United in the summer of 2015 for a reported €200,000.