Akpeyi is Not Bewitched, I Never Said So Goalie’s Agent Cries Out

Super agent Mohammed Lawal has debunked reports credited to him that Daniel Akpeyi suffered spiritual attack when the goalkeeper was with the national team.

Lawal was quoted in several media outlets, recently, having suggested that Akpeyi, who is also his client, was bewitched in the Super Eagles.

The South African-based football agent “vehemently” denied he granted such interview and insists the reports are misleading.

“I never granted such interview to any correspondent or whoever,” Mohammed Lawal said in a chat made available to footballlive.

”This issue is misleading, I didn’t utter these statements. I am deeply disappointed by the story and demand an apology from the websites for this damaging story.”

“Daniel Akpeyi is focused on his career for Nigeria and Kaizer Chiefs. Akpeyi is a disciplined and hardworking professional,” he added.

Akpeyi has been Nigeria’s number choice goalie in 2020 and had earned 19 caps since his debut in 2015.

Also number one at Kaizer Chiefs, the 33 year-old has made 19 league appearances this term and kept nine clean sheets.

Daniel Akpeyi, Umar Sadiq, James Okwuosa, Ejike Uzoenyi are some of the players in the stables of Mohammed Lawal.