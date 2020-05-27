Akpeyi gets New Nationality, Kaizer Chiefs will Register Goalie as South African

Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is set to become a full South African citizen before the year runs out following his five-year stay in the country.

Akpeyi, 33, who has spent the last five years playing for two PSL clubs will be issued a South African passport by the country’s government.

He moved to South Africa in 2015 to link up with Chippa United following his exploits with Nigeria Professional Football League side Warri Wolves.

The experienced goalkeeper later joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2018 following a long term injury to Itumeleng Khune and is now the Amakhosi’s first choice.

The Nigeria international, who recently signed a new two-year deal with the club, will now be registered as a South African which will allow Kaizer Chiefs to sign another foreign player.