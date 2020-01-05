Akpeyi Fails to Save Kaizer Chiefs, as Amakhosi lose first game of the New Year

Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi began the new year on a bad note as Kaizer Chiefs lost 2-1 to Supersport United in the PSL on Saturday.

United’s striker Bradley Grobler beat Akpeyi in the 9th minute of the game, but Daniel Cardoso restored parity in the 48th minute from the penalty spot.

Thamsanqa Gabuza scored the winner for the hosts in the 62nd minute.

The defeat cut Chiefs’ lead at the top of the table to four following Mamelodi Sundown’s win.

Amakhosi next face Highlands Park on Wednesday.