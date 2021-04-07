Akpeyi, Dimgba put on Fine Show in Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch PSL Clash

Daniel Akpeyi returned to action for Kaizer Chiefs after a difficult matchday in the CAF Champions League at the weekend.

Akpeyi was sent off in the first half of the clash against Wydad Casablanca. He was selected for Tuesday’s league match against Stellenbosch.

Kaizer Chiefs fought from behind twice to eventually secure a 2-2 draw against Stellenbosch at the FNB Stadium.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch’s Stanley Dimgba was lively for 86 minutes until his substitution.

The Midfielder was a torn in the side of the Chiefs defence; going close to scoring on two occasions.

He would eventually have a goal impact, as his cross was met by the powerful header of Phathutshedzo Nange for the visitor’s second goal.

Chiefs are now unbeaten in the last four league games and unbeaten in their last six home games.

However Gavin Hunt’s men remain mid-table, in 9th spot the he poor run of form for the Chiefs see them occupy the 9 spot, 13 points off a Continental place.