Players AbroadWorld Football Akor Adams Wins Club POTM By Joseph Obisesan - November 2, 2023 0 76 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Akor Jerome Adams during the Ligue 1 match between Football Club de Lorient v Montpellier Herault Sport Club at Stade Yves Allainmat. (Photo by Daniel Derajinski/Icon Sport via Getty Images) Striker Akor Adams has been named Montpellier’s best player for the month of October after a run that saw him hit four goals in three matches during the month in review. Adams has been nothing short of spectacular since his move from Norwegian outfit, Lillestrom as he continues to grab headlines since the summer. Despite failing to find the back of the net in September, he had scored three goals in as many games in his first month with the club. The 23-year-old, however, returned to scoring ways with a bang by hitting a double against Lorient. He also capped the month with another brace, his seventh of the league campaign, in their 3-0 win against Toulouse to claim the award. The forward also moved to just three goals behind PSG’s Kylian Mbappe who is the league’s current highest goalscorer. Akor Adams continues to knock on Super Eagles’ invitation list just as Terem Moffi did while he was at Lorient.