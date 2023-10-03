Akor Adams nets Brace in Montpellier Victory

In a remarkable display of skill and precision, Nigeria’s Akor Adams lit up the Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Sunday night with a brace, leading Montpellier to a convincing 3-0 away victory against Lorient.
Adams’ first goal came in the 30th minute, a well-executed curtain raiser assisted by Mousa Tamari.
The visiting team’s lead was further extended by midfielder Teji Tavanier, who calmly slotted in a penalty in the 73rd minute.
In the dying embers of the game, Adams showed up againsy to kill the game off.
He sealed the victory, completing his brace just a minute before the final whistle, and securing his fifth goal of the season in just seven league appearances for Montpellier.
A significant victory it was for Montpellier as thy halted a winless streak that had stretched to six games in the league.