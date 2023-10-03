Akor Adams nets Brace in Montpellier Victory

Joseph Obisesan
Akor Adams
Montpellier's French midfielder Teji Savanier (L) celebrates with Akor Adams. (Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

In a remarkable display of skill and precision, Nigeria’s Akor Adams lit up the Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Sunday night with a brace, leading Montpellier to a convincing 3-0 away victory against Lorient.

Adams’ first goal came in the 30th minute, a well-executed curtain raiser assisted by Mousa Tamari.

The visiting team’s lead was further extended by midfielder Teji Tavanier, who calmly slotted in a penalty in the 73rd minute.

In the dying embers of the game, Adams showed up againsy to kill the game off.

He sealed the victory, completing his brace just a minute before the final whistle, and securing his fifth goal of the season in just seven league appearances for Montpellier.

A significant victory it was for Montpellier as thy halted a winless streak that had stretched to six games in the league.

 

The Nigeria was also selected in the Ligue Un team of the week for his outstanding performance.

