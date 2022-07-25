Ajayi’s West Brom pre-season overshadowed by Accusation of “Hate Crime”

With a matter of days before the new Championship season kicks off, West Brom look well oiled for their opening game following a good run of form in pre-season.

Baggies boss, Steve Bruce saw his side pick up four wins from six games, winning all four by a total of 10 goals while conceding just 5 goals in all pre-season games.

The team’s defence looks good and Nigerian Oluwasemilogo Ajayi has been an important player in the set up heading into the new campaign.

At the weekend, Ajayi was handed 23 minutes, coming off the bench in a tactical change the gave the English side more solidity and allowed them press high up the pitch against their German opposition, Hertha Berlin.

It proved to be a game changer and two minutes after coming on, West Brom drew level through John Swift (70′) to cancel Davie Selke’s 13th opener.

However, the hosts were not done and three minutes after their equalizer, Daryl Dike effectively won the game for West Brom.

Unfortunately, there was drama in the stands after a section of the home fans were accused of hate crime with reference to World War II related songs directed at the Germans.

Per Joe Ellis [westbromnews], …a small group of West Brom fans were directing a chant referencing World War Two towards the travelling fans from the continent.

Prominent Hertha fan Willi Kirsei posted on Twitter, “a small group is offending our Hertha Fans. Singing the bombersong and looking for some beef. This was reported to your stewards as hate crime and they are not interested at all.”

Hey @WBA, a small group is offending our Hertha Fans. Singing the bombersong and looking for some beef. This was reported to your stewards as hate crime and they are not interested at all. Serious? The Albions support Rassismus and hate?

Make me being wrong!#hahohe #BSCinUK #WBA — Willi Kirsei (@Bertinho92) July 23, 2022

Not long after, via Twitter some of the Baggies’ fans reached out to Willi Kersei apologizing for the disgraceful situation.

It has a huge effect to say “not in my name”.

Best of luck for the upcoming season to all true @WBA Fans.

And to those of you who have racially insulted us: at least 1.000 mosquitoes shall haunt your *rseholes!#HaHoHe #BSCinUK #WBABSC #WBA https://t.co/y1lK7KSLAw — Willi Kirsei (@Bertinho92) July 23, 2022

West Brom Players were not affected by the incident in the stands, but they’ll be back in action for the season’s first game of the campaign – on the road – against Middlesbrough.