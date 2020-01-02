Ajayi was the Hero and Villain in Top of Table Clash against Leeds

Semi Ajayi endured a difficult night on new year’s day when he scored for West Bromwich Albion and an own goal in a top of the table clash against Leeds United.

Ajayi put West Bromwich in front with just two minutes on the clock at The Hawthorns and opened a three points lead against rivals Leeds United.

The Nigerian defender later turned villain when he deflected a weak header from substitute Patrick Bamford into his own net to level the scores.

West Brom pushed for the winner, but failed to beat Leeds goalkeeper, who ensured that both sides shared the spoils.

The draw keeps Leeds on top of the Championship table, ahead of West Brom on goal difference.