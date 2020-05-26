Ajayi Tips Super Eagles Teammate Chukwueze for the Future

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi has praised teammate Samuel Chukwueze and labeled him as the next big star for the country.

Ajayi revealed in a live Instagram chat that the Villarreal winger made a huge impression in his heart during their first training with Gernot Rohr’s led side.

“He (Chukwueze) is a wonderkid, he’s next up if you don’t know about him,” he said.

“I remember his first training session with Nigeria, he’s got called up, and I have never seen him before, never played with him before. We were playing 11 v 11, the coach has picked the first team that’s going to play, we were preparing for South Africa, and he wanted us to play three at the back, normally we play four at the back.

“I’m on the B team, not in the starting lineup, and Samuel Chukwueze is in my team, and he destroyed the whole first team on his own, just give him the ball, he kept destroying them to the point the coach changed his mind, that he doesn’t think it’s three at the back, it won’t work.

The West Brom defender added the youngster repeat the same performance in the part half of the training session.

“We went back to a four for the second half, and he destroyed them again,” he added.

“These times, the pitch that we were on, one pitch in Asaba, the pitch is terrible, anyone that plays for Nigeria would tell you how bad the pitch is, you cannot dribble on it.

“Chukwueze got the ball at his feet, dribbling around people as it’s like, like he’s playing at Old Trafford. That day I said, who is this kid? He has been in the squad ever since and doing well in La Liga as well,” He said.