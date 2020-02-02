Ajayi Sets Goal Target after netting Winner against Luton

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi is delighted to return from his one-match suspension and inspired West Bromwich Albion to an all important away win against Luton Town at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

Ajayi, who was sent off last weekend had an impressive performance for Baggies, and netted his club’s second goal of the game to wrap up the three points.

Ajayi, who got seven goals last season for Rotherham has now scored five for Slaven Bilic’s side this season and he hopes to better last season’s tally.

“It would be nice to beat last season’s tally because that’s the most I’ve ever got. I’m on target at the moment, so hopefully I can keep scoring goals that help the team pick up three points every week. That would be nice.

“Before a game my main focus is a clean sheet but when I get chance to go forward of course I’m thinking about it. Most of the time throughout the 90 minutes my sole focus is on defending.” he spoke after the game.

He also revealed that team is happy to end their dismal run of results in the last seven matches.

“Before the game all we were looking for was to get back to winning ways,” he said. “So to come away with a clean sheet and a goal, everyone in that dressing room is very pleased with their day’s work.

“With the run we’ve been on it was important to get that first win so to have that now will hopefully give the lads some confidence to take into the rest of our fixtures now.” He concluded.

Nigerian Killer! Barcelona Fans Nickname Oshoala

Barcelona feminine fans are delighted with the performance of reigning African women’s footballer of the year Asisat Oshoala since joining the club.

Oshoala was on song against in the team’s 3-0 win over Uchenna Kanu’s Sevilla in a league outing on Saturday.

Oshoala scored her team’s second goal of the game to help the league leaders remain unbeaten in the league.

A Barcelona fanbase twitter handle branded Oshoala “Our Nigerian killer”.

“She knows how to score goals and how to celebrate them!

🇳🇬 𝙊𝙪𝙧 𝙉𝙞𝙜𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙆𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙧 🇳🇬 ” Barcelona feminine said in a tweet.

She knows how to score goals and how to celebrate them! 🇳🇬 𝙊𝙪𝙧 𝙉𝙞𝙜𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙆𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙧 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/udJX0KoTBM — FC Barcelona Femení 🇫🇷 (@fcbfemeniFR) February 1, 2020

Oshoala has scored 15 goals for the Club in all competitions this season.