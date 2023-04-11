Ajayi scores Four-goal thriller at Hawthorns between West Brom and Balogun’s QPR

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi was on the score sheet, Monday, as West Bromwich Albion surrendered a 2-goal lead to draw 2-2 at the Hawthorns against Leon Balogun’s Queens Park Rangers.
QPR found themselves 2-0 down as Ajayi scored from close range after an expertly executed set piece in the 14th minute.
14’ | AJAYI MAKES IT TWO!
Albrighton's low cross is fired at goal by Swift, it's palmed away but only as far as Ajayi who prods it home!
💙🤍 2-0 🟣🔵 | #WBA
— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 10, 2023