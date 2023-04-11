Ajayi scores Four-goal thriller at Hawthorns between West Brom and Balogun’s QPR

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 with Erik Pieters of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on April 10, 2023 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi was on the score sheet, Monday, as West Bromwich Albion surrendered a 2-goal lead to draw 2-2 at the Hawthorns against Leon Balogun’s Queens Park Rangers.

QPR found themselves 2-0 down as Ajayi scored from close range after an expertly executed set piece in the 14th minute.

His goal was the second after Brandon Thomas-Asante put the Baggies ahead after just ten minutes.

Meanwhile, Leon Balogun played the entire match and had a fairly solid game for QPR.

The draw leaves West Brom 11th on the Championship log, with 57 points after 40 matches and a game in hand, while QPR are in danger of relegation, sitting 20th place.

