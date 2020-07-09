Ajayi puts on Impressive Defensive Show in West Brom Victory over Derby County

Nigerian defender Semi Ajayi featured for West Bromwich Albion in the 2 – 0 win over Derby County in a English Championship match on Wednesday.

Ajayi returned to the starting line up for the game against the Rams after he was dropped for the weekend encounter against Hull City.

It was a sweet return for Ajayi as he played all 90 minutes and helped his side pick up a vital three points and also recorded a clean sheet against a Derby attack line spearheaded by Wayne Rooney.

Grady Diangana and Dara O’Shea scored in both halves to help the Baggies record a third consecutive win and also strengthen West Brom’s promotion ambition.

The win took Slaven Bilic’s men to the summit of the league table on 80 points, two points above Leeds United who have played a game less.