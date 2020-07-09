Ajayi puts on Impressive Defensive Show in West Brom Victory over Derby County

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Semi Ajayi (R) of West Bromwich Albion challenges Wayne Rooney of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Derby County at The Hawthorns on July 08, 2020 in West Bromwich, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Nigerian defender Semi Ajayi featured for West Bromwich Albion in the 2 – 0 win over Derby County in a English Championship match on Wednesday.

Ajayi returned to the starting line up for the game against the Rams after he was dropped for the weekend encounter against Hull City.

 

It was a sweet return for Ajayi as he played all 90 minutes and helped his side pick up a vital three points and also recorded a clean sheet against a Derby attack line spearheaded by Wayne Rooney.

 

Grady Diangana and Dara O’Shea scored in both halves to help the Baggies record a third consecutive win and also strengthen West Brom’s promotion ambition.

 

The win took Slaven Bilic’s men to the summit of the league table on 80 points, two points above Leeds United who have played a game less.

