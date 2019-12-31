Ajayi calls on teammates to brace up for Leeds tie

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has urged his West Bromwich Albion teammates to forget about the weekend defeat and recover for the top of the clash with champinshiop leaders Leeds United on New Year’s Day.

West Brom suffered a shocking 2-0 loss Middlesbrough on Sunday as they surrendered their 14 games unbeaten run.

Ajayi is however said that the team has recover quickly from the set back ahead if the crunch game with rivals Leeds United.

“The fact we haven’t managed to get anything from the game or perform to the standards that we know we can left the boys disappointed.

“Fortunately for us we have a chance to put that right in a couple of days. We need to dust ourselves down and move on to the Leeds game.

“We need to make sure we don’t overreact, the Middlesbrough game was obviously a bad result but at the end of the day it’s only our second loss of the whole season.

“We need to take heart from that and make sure it doesn’t happen again. We need to come to the Leeds game with an attitude to put it right.

“Let’s get back to winning ways and there’s no better time to start than on New Year’s Day.

“This is not a time to panic, it’s a time to regroup and come back fighting. I’m sure this group is capable of doing that.”He said