Ajax loses Bassey to injury

Calvin Bassey was in the thick of the action for Ajax in the Eredivisie, as the champions thrashed Heerenveen 5-0 at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Saturday.
Bassey was named as a starter in his fifth consecutive game by head Coach Alfred Schreuder as he continues to enjoy a promising debut season at the club.
The 22 year-old came up big, stacking up the stats sheet on the day as Ajax bamboozled their way to a comfortable win.
He completed 3 tackles, 5 recoveries, 1 interception, 2 clearances and won 1 aerial duels in his time on the pitch.
84. Bassey can’t continue due to an injury. #ajahee
— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) September 10, 2022