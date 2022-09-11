Ajax loses Bassey to injury

Calvin Bassey leaves the field with an injury during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax Amsterdam and SC Heerenveen. (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Calvin Bassey was in the thick of the action for Ajax in the Eredivisie, as the champions thrashed Heerenveen 5-0 at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Saturday.

Bassey was named as a starter in his fifth consecutive game by head Coach Alfred Schreuder as he continues to enjoy a promising debut season at the club.

The 22 year-old came up big, stacking up the stats sheet on the day as Ajax bamboozled their way to a comfortable win.

He completed 3 tackles, 5 recoveries, 1 interception, 2 clearances and won 1 aerial duels in his time on the pitch.

Perhaps one of his biggest impact on the day is his in Ajax’s ball retention, distribution and build-up play where he recorded 98 touches (third most) and 92 passes (third most).

This follows his impressive debut in the UEFA Champions League and win against Rangers in midweek.

Meanwhile, another African was in the spot light for Ajax, who also had a good night in the UCL.

Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus was voted Man of the Match against Heerenveen for his brace (48′, 59′) either side of Davy Klaassen (4′) and Kenneth Taylor’s (16′) goals as well as Brian Brobbey’s strike in the 70th minute from a Dusan Tadic assist – his third after the side’s two early goals.

Ajax remain unbeaten in six games so far in the league this season and have kept five clean sheets in all competitions – all of which Bassey was involved in as CB.

The defeat was also Heerenveen’s first this season after two wins and three draws.

