Ajax Honeymoon Over for Calvin Bassey

Ajax played for fifty-five minutes with 10 men and they were held to a goalless outcome by FC Twente in the Eredivisie on Saturday.
CB Devyne Rensch was shown a straight red card in the 35th minute of the encounter to force manager Alfred Schreuder into a tactical switch that saw LB Calvin Bassey move in more centrally.
Bassey, whose versatility has often been criticized over his obvious struggles playing under a new system, did enough to ensure the side kept a clean sheet.
The 23 year-old Nigerian made his 14th league appearance for the Club, but they drop to third in the standing after 16 round of matches.
Next up for the Amsterdam club is a January 22 fixture in the Eredivisie.
