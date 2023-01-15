Ajax Honeymoon Over for Calvin Bassey

By
Adebanjo
-
0
280
(lr) Jurrien Timber and Calvin Bassey. (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Ajax played for fifty-five minutes with 10 men and they were held to a goalless outcome by FC Twente in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

CB Devyne Rensch was shown a straight red card in the 35th minute of the encounter to force manager Alfred Schreuder into a tactical switch that saw LB Calvin Bassey move in more centrally.

Bassey, whose versatility has often been criticized over his obvious struggles playing under a new system, did enough to ensure the side kept a clean sheet.

The 23 year-old Nigerian made his 14th league appearance for the Club, but they drop to third in the standing after 16 round of matches.

Next up for the Amsterdam club is a January 22 fixture in the Eredivisie.

The Cup holders face current league leaders, Feyenoord on the road at the Stadion Feijenoord.

