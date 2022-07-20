Ajax completes Calvin Bassey’s deal, handed Jersey Number worn by former Arsenal and Barcelona Star

Calvin Bassey’s transfer to Ajax has been confirmed, the Dutch Champions announced the new acquisition, Wednesday and for an initial transfer fee of €23 million which could rise to €26.5 million.
Bassey has been issued the jersey number 33 for the season, carrying on with a proud tradition at the Club.
Former Players who also wore the number include club legend and former captain Thomas Vermaelen, who went on to play for Premier League side Arsenal and for FC Barcelona.
