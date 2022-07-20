Ajax completes Calvin Bassey’s deal, handed Jersey Number worn by former Arsenal and Barcelona Star

Ajax's new signing Calvin Bassey will wear the jersey number 33 also worn by former captain Thomas Vermaelen. Photo | ajax

Calvin Bassey’s transfer to Ajax has been confirmed, the Dutch Champions announced the new acquisition, Wednesday and for an initial transfer fee of €23 million which could rise to €26.5 million.

Bassey has been issued the jersey number 33 for the season, carrying on with a proud tradition at the Club.
Former Players who also wore the number include club legend and former captain Thomas Vermaelen, who went on to play for Premier League side Arsenal and for FC Barcelona.

 

 

The Nigerian penned a long term deal, agreeing a five-year contract that’ll see him stay at the Johan Cruijff ArenA until 2027.
He still had two years left on his Rangers contract, but was easily lured away from Ibrox with the prospect of playing regular European football at the highest level – UEFA Champions League.
The 22 year-old Nigerian has joined the rest of the squad in their Austria pre-season camp.

