Aina’s Torino lose to Inter, Okereke returns from Injury

Ola Aina was in action from the start and saw action for 90 minutes as Torino fell 1-0 to Internazionale in the Serie A.

Aina made his thirteenth start of the season, and his sixteenth appearance overall in the league this season in Wednesday game.

It was the LB’s first start in the league since December 6 and completed a game for the first time since December 2 – in three games.

Okereke’s return ends in defeat for Venezia

David Okereke returned for Venezia after a short injury spell, but his team suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Lazio in the Serie A match on Wednesday.

Okereke was out of action for 8 days with an hamstring injury and missed three matches in the process.

The 24 year-old has scored four goals in 15 league appearances for the club this season.

Compatriot Tyrone Ebuehi was in action for 90 minutes in the game.

Ebuehi has now started three games on the trot and made twelve league appearances in all.