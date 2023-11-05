Players AbroadWorld Football Aina Scores, Awoniyi Fires blank in Forest Win By Joseph Obisesan - November 5, 2023 0 55 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Ola Aina celebrates with Harry Toffolo scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa at City Ground. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Ola Aina was on target for Nottingham Forest in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa at the City ground, and backed it up with a big display in his defensive shift. Aina’s goal came just five minutes into the game as he placed a well taken unstoppable low drive past Emiliano Martinez’s bottom right corner from outside of the box off a Harry Toffolo’s cut back. He enforced his authority in the game throughout and allowed no breathing space for Nicolo Zaniolo and Lucas Digne to operate. The Nigerian made four clearances in the game, completed three tackles and touched the ball forty-four times. He also won six ground duels in what was a complete performance both offensively and defensively for Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, Taiwo Awoniyi was not able to get on the score sheet but exited the game in the 82nd minute with an ovation from the crowd for putting in a fine shift.