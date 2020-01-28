Aina returns for Torino’s Coppa Italia tie against Milan

Torino defender, Ola Aina is in his club’s squad for tonight’s Coppa Italia quarterfinal encounter against AC Milan at the San Siro.

Aina was not part of the Torino team that was decimated 7-0 by Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in a Serie A game on Saturday.

According to the list released on the club’s official Twitter handle, the Nigerian is included in the 19-man squad that will face the Rossoneri later today.

The Super Eagles star will hope to make his first start in the competition this term after coming on as a substitute in his club’s 6-4 penalty win over Genoa a fortnight ago.

Aina and his teammates will be desperate to shake off the 7-0 defeat at the weekend.

The Granada are still in shock after their 7-0 annihilation at the hands of Atlanta on home turf with some players in tears as they apologized to the fans.

If he plays, it will be his fourth Coppa Italia game since he joined Torino last term.