Aina Opens PL Goal Account for Forest

Olaoluwa Aina got his first Premier League goal of the season and it was a fine strike from the edge of the box to put Nottingham Forest ahead against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon at the City ground.
Aina returned to the starting line up after a cameo appearance in the last match against Luton.
The Defender had missed two previous games due to injury, however, his performance on the afternoon lifted the team.
He slotted a low shot into the far corner beating two defenders and the goalkeeper for a lead inside the opening five minutes.
It was the first time Steve Cooper’s men had gone into the break ahead of an opponent, since early August.
Meanwhile, Taiwo Awoniyi also started the match although Cooper confirmed the forward wasn’t fully fit.
Awoniyi had several moments in the game, but the biggest was when he thought he had won a penalty, only for the Assistant Referee’s to flag for offside.
The review also confirmed a prior move was marginal, but enough for an offside call.