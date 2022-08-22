Aina makes big statement against Lazio

Ola Aina is proving to be a reliable piece for Torino this season, the LB was in action over the weekend against Lazio and was one of the best players on the pitch.
Aina got a second start in the Serie A as Torino welcomed SS Lazio to the Stadio Olimpico di Torino on Saturday.
Despite the game ending in a stalemate, there was enough action on the pitch to analyze the performance of players and the Nigerian put in a good shift.
On Saturday, the 25 year-old was solid on the defensive end as the game’s outcome followed the same as the previous three meetings.
He registered 2 clearances, 1 block, 2 aerial duels and completed 5 dribbles.