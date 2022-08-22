Aina makes big statement against Lazio

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic evades challenge from Nemanja Radonjic and Ola Aina during the Serie A match between Torino FC and SS Lazio. (Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Ola Aina is proving to be a reliable piece for Torino this season, the LB was in action over the weekend against Lazio and was one of the best players on the pitch.

Aina got a second start in the Serie A as Torino welcomed SS Lazio to the Stadio Olimpico di Torino on Saturday.

 

Despite the game ending in a stalemate, there was enough action on the pitch to analyze the performance of players and the Nigerian put in a good shift.
On Saturday, the 25 year-old was solid on the defensive end as the game’s outcome followed the same as the previous three meetings.
He registered 2 clearances, 1 block, 2 aerial duels and completed 5 dribbles.

 

So far, the Nigerian’s future at Torino remains largely unresolved with less than 12 months left on his contract.
The Chelsea academy product is not in talks with other clubs yet and might be looking see out his contract with the Turin side.
Meanwhile, Next up for Il Toro is a trip to Cremona on Saturday to face new boys Cremonese.

