Aina Expects Big Statement from Super Eagles in AFCON Qualifier

Super Eagles RB Olaoluwa Aina believes the team needs a collectively good performance and result against Sierra Leone to make a big statement in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Nigeria hosts its West African neighbors in a group A fixture at the MKO Stadium Abiola to get their AFCON campaign under way under new head Coach Jose Peseiro.

Peseiro has only been in charge for two games – International friendlies – but both have ended in defeats.

With the jury’s silent murmurings about the capacity of the Portuguese Coach, Aina insists the team is on track and argues that Thursday’s game against Sierra Leone will offer up another chance to show how well the team has adapted.

“We have to do a good game we have to all be up for this game especially as it’s the first game of the qualifiers, we need to start strong, hopefully with a win and put a statement out there,” said Olaoluwa Aina.

“Just from the games in America, I feel like this could be a good tenure for the new Coach and his staff.

“I feel like, we didn’t have enough time, obviously, between games to practice and to really embed what the Coach wants. I think with time it should be good and it should be an enjoyable process.

“But it was a good trip in the USA, I think the boys made a good account for themselves. In both games in the second half we showed what we are really about.”