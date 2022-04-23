Aina benched in Torino win, Okereke’s goal drought extends

By
Editor
-
0
104
David Okereke during the Serie A match between Venezia FC and Atalanta BC at Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Ola Aina observed proceedings from the bench as Torino continued their fine run of form with a win against Spezia in the Serie A on Saturday.

Aina had featured for Il Toro in back to back games against AC Milan and SS Lazio, but he was rested by Coach Ivan Juric who favored Ivory Coast’s Wilfried Singo and Cristian Ansaldi in the left wing-back position.
The hosts made their intentions known quite early in the game, Sasa Lukic grabbed early goal in the opening four minutes of the encounter.
He would go on to double the lead for Torino from the penalty spot in the 69th minute as they looked to run away with it.
However, Spezia got a late consolation, Rey Manaj converting from the spot in the seventh minute of stoppage time.
The victory edged Torino closer to the top half, with just three points separating them from 10th placed Sassuolo after 33 rounds of matches.

 

 

Okereke fires blank in Venezia home defeat

 

In Venice, Atalanta bounced back from a five-game winless run to beat relegation threatened Venezia 3-1 at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium on Saturday.

David Okereke started for Venezia, but got just over an hour of action as his goal drought stretched seven games.
The Forward did not register a shot in his time on the pitch, although Paolo Zanetti’s men got consolation goal late in the encounter after Goals from Mario Pasalic (44′), Duvan Zapata (47′) and Luis Muriel (63′).
Meanwhile, Venezia have now gone eight games without picking a point.
Tyronne Ebuehi was ruled out of the game with an injury.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here