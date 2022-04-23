Aina benched in Torino win, Okereke’s goal drought extends

Ola Aina observed proceedings from the bench as Torino continued their fine run of form with a win against Spezia in the Serie A on Saturday.
Aina had featured for Il Toro in back to back games against AC Milan and SS Lazio, but he was rested by Coach Ivan Juric who favored Ivory Coast’s Wilfried Singo and Cristian Ansaldi in the left wing-back position.
The hosts made their intentions known quite early in the game, Sasa Lukic grabbed early goal in the opening four minutes of the encounter.
He would go on to double the lead for Torino from the penalty spot in the 69th minute as they looked to run away with it.
However, Spezia got a late consolation, Rey Manaj converting from the spot in the seventh minute of stoppage time.
The victory edged Torino closer to the top half, with just three points separating them from 10th placed Sassuolo after 33 rounds of matches.
Okereke fires blank in Venezia home defeat