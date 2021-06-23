Aigbogun leads Home Super Eagles in training ahead of Mexico Friendly

The Super Eagles had their first training session on Wednesday ahead of the July 4 friendly against Mexico.

22 players were available for the morning session, while another practice is scheduled for 4:30pm at the Goal Project, Package B National Stadium Abuja.

The players were put through their paces by former U20 head Coach Paul Aigbogun, who serves also as the FA’s deputy Head of Technical.

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr was also present, but played very little part in the first training session.

The team will prepare for the friendly against Mexico’s El Tri in Abuja before flying out to the USA.

Mexico will play host of the July 4 encounter at the LA Memorial Coliseum.