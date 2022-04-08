Ahoy! Orlando Pirates close gap with PSL Leaders

Pirates and Sekhukhune in action during the midweek PSL match at Elis Park. Photo credit | Twitter (orlandopirates)

For the second consecutive game Olisa Ndah was missing from Orlando Pirate’s matchday squad but the Buccaneers don’t seem to miss the Nigerian as they kept another clean sheet and picked up a win.

Pirates who are chasing a top three finish this term in the PSL were on the road at Elis Park for a date with Sekhukhune in a midweek league fixture.
The four times League champions went into the game on a four-game unbeaten run, scoring 8 goals and conceding just two.
Mandla Ncikazi’s side were favorites based on their hosts’ contrasting form of a winless run of four games (2 defeats, 2 draws) shipping in a five goals in the process.
But this encounter wasn’t to be a high scoring game and a late Fortune Makaringe goal decided the contest.
The 28 year-old curled home from the edge of the box from a well laid pass from Tshegofatso Mabasa in the 84th minute.
However, Pirates could have taken the lead earlier after a penalty was awarded against the hosts for Ghana’s Edwin Gyimah’s challenge on Siphesihle Ndlovu in the 63rd minute.
But, Pirates were denied by some brilliant piece of goalkeeping, Deon Hotto’s low shot was well stopped by Bongumusa Dlamini.
The goalkeeper guessed right and was quick off his mark to parry the ball away.
Sekhukhune’s search for a goal themselves saw several changes including the introduction of Chibuike Ohizu at the interval.

 

The Nigerian forward who has seven goals this season in the league is also the team’s highest goal scorer. But there was little he could do to impact the game.
Pirates held on for the win and moved to fifth in the standings five points behind second placed Royal AM after 24 rounds of matches.

Stellenbosch seal comfortable Road win

In another PSL game in midweek, Stanley Dimgba was on the bench for the entire duration while Ibraheem Jabaar saw 85 minutes in Stellenboschs’ 2-0 win away from home against Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.

Two second half strikes from Jayden Adams and Ashley Du Preez saw the Stellenbosch pick up maximum points to move to sixth on the table.

