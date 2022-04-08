Ahoy! Orlando Pirates close gap with PSL Leaders

For the second consecutive game Olisa Ndah was missing from Orlando Pirate’s matchday squad but the Buccaneers don’t seem to miss the Nigerian as they kept another clean sheet and picked up a win.
Pirates who are chasing a top three finish this term in the PSL were on the road at Elis Park for a date with Sekhukhune in a midweek league fixture.
The four times League champions went into the game on a four-game unbeaten run, scoring 8 goals and conceding just two.
Mandla Ncikazi’s side were favorites based on their hosts’ contrasting form of a winless run of four games (2 defeats, 2 draws) shipping in a five goals in the process.
But this encounter wasn’t to be a high scoring game and a late Fortune Makaringe goal decided the contest.
The 28 year-old curled home from the edge of the box from a well laid pass from Tshegofatso Mabasa in the 84th minute.
However, Pirates could have taken the lead earlier after a penalty was awarded against the hosts for Ghana’s Edwin Gyimah’s challenge on Siphesihle Ndlovu in the 63rd minute.
But, Pirates were denied by some brilliant piece of goalkeeping, Deon Hotto’s low shot was well stopped by Bongumusa Dlamini.
The goalkeeper guessed right and was quick off his mark to parry the ball away.
Sekhukhune’s search for a goal themselves saw several changes including the introduction of Chibuike Ohizu at the interval.