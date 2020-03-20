Ahmed Musa’s Former Teammate Doumbia Sacked for Refusing Pay-cut after League was Suspended

Ivory Coast International Seydou Doumbia as well as former Cameroon and Arsenal midfielder Alex Song are among nine players sacked by Swiss League side, FC Sion, for refusing to take wage cuts after the suspension of the League over the Coronavirus outbreak.

Doumbia, who played alongside Ahmed Musa at CSKA Moscow, joined FC Sion in 2019, but has now been shown the exit after his contract was terminated by the Club President Christian Constantin.

The President reportedly demanded every player in the team sign an agreement to get the pay cut, but Nine players refused.

Ivory Coast international Seydou Doumbia, Sion Academy product Birama Ndoye were also among those sacked by the club.

Club captain Xavier Kouassi, Pajtim Kasami, Ermir Lenjani, Alex Song, Johan Djourou, Mickael Facchinetti and Christian Zock make up the list.

The country’s league was halted indefinitely because of the outbreak which has severely hampered teams’ abilities to bring in much needed revenue to continue paying their staff, per Brian Homewood [Reuters].

The Swiss league was stopped on March 1 after the government banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

Sion are eighth in the 10-team Swiss Super League and only four points clear of the relegation place. There are 13 rounds of matches to play if the championship re-starts.