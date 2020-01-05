Ahmed Musa wins Super Cup with Al Nassr

Ahmed Musa was in action for Al Nassr, who won the Saudi Arabia Super Cup on Saturday following a 5-4 penalty shootout win against Al Taawon at the King Abdullah Stadium.

Musa, 27, was included in the starting line-up and put on a good showing as the league champions won the Super Cup for the first time ever.

Following the early exchanges, Al Taawon took the lead in the 18th minute through Cameroonian forward Leandre Tawamba Kana.

Abderrazak Hamdallah then equalised for Rui Vitória’s men two minutes before the half hour mark as both teams settled for a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

Al Nassr emerged victorious in the ensuing penalty shootout after converting all five spot kicks, while Al Taawon scored four.

Musa was replaced by Abdulfattah Mohamed Adam five minutes from time.

The Nigerian forward has now won two titles with the Saudi Arabia Professional League champions since joining in 2018.