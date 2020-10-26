Ahmed Musa turns Free Agent after Al Nassr Terminates his Contract

Three seasons into his four-year deal with Al Nassr, Ahmed Musa has had his contract terminated by the Saudi Arabian champions.

On Sunday, Al Nassr tweeted a farewell message to the “Nigerian Falcon”, whose time at the club came to a surprising end.

Thank you Nigerian falcon, 🦅💛

wishing you all the best in the future! @Ahmedmusa718pic.twitter.com/NjQ5vXVZRx — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) October 25, 2020

Musa made 57 appearances in all competitions for the club – including two games in the new season – and scored 11 goals. He won the League title in his first season and the Super Cup in 2019/20 season.

The 28 year-old Nigeria international who turned a free agent as a result, is yet to release an official statement and hasn’t been linked with any club.