Ahmed Musa turns Free Agent after Al Nassr Terminates his Contract

By
Adebanjo
-
0
103
Photo credit : Ahmed Musa

Three seasons into his four-year deal with Al Nassr, Ahmed Musa has had his contract terminated by the Saudi Arabian champions.

On Sunday, Al Nassr tweeted a farewell message to the “Nigerian Falcon”, whose time at the club came to a surprising end.

 

 

Musa made 57 appearances in all competitions for the club – including two games in the new season – and scored 11 goals. He won the League title in his first season and the Super Cup in 2019/20 season.

 

The 28 year-old Nigeria international who turned a free agent as a result, is yet to release an official statement and hasn’t been linked with any club.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here