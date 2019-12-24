Ahmed Musa Targets 10th Al Nassr goal vs Damac FC today

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa will be looking to score his tenth overall goal for Al Nassr in all competitions when they face Damac FC in the Kings Cup of Champions round of 16 clash on Tuesday (today).

Musa, 27, has so far scored seven goals in 30 Saudi Professional League appearances for Al Nassr since joining last year from Leicester City and has scored two goals in as many Kings Cup outings.

The Nigerian forward last scored for Al Nassr in their 5-1 win over Afif FC in the Kings Cup first round on September 11.

He has played six games in the league this season and is yet to open his goal account for his side with only one assist to his name.

However, Al Nassr who sit top of Saudi Arabian top-flight, will fancy their chances to enter the next stage having defeated Damac 2-0 in their last league meeting in August.