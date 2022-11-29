Ahmed Musa retains Africa’s Youngest Scorer status at the World Cup

Despite Ghanaian youngster, Kudus Mohammed’s brace in the win over South Korea at 22 years and 118 days old, Ahmed Musa remains the youngest African footballer to score a brace in the World Cup, which he did at the age of 21 years and 254 days.
Kudus netted twice to give Ghana hope of qualification into the knockout round. With the double, he went into African history books as the second youngest player to score a World Cup brace.
Ahmed Musa scored a wonderful brace against Argentina in a 3-2 loss back in the 2014 edition of the tournament held in Brazil and entered the African World Cup folklore at 21 years 254 days.
Meanwhile, at 19 years, 8 months and 20 days, Senegalese defender, Moussa Wague became the youngest African goal scorer at the World Cup as he scored against Japan at the 2018 world cup in Russia.