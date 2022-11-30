Ahmed Musa puts in the work as Sivasspor readies for Cup action

Ahmed Musa trained with his Sivasspor teammates on Tuesday as he shows he has regained full fitness.
Musa suffered an arm injury and required surgery, which he has since recovered from.
However, the Winger only managed to get seven minutes of game time since his return, appearing only briefly in league games against Fenerbahce and Umraniyespor.
But, picture evidence from the team’s practice session shows the 30 year-old is back in contention to play longer minutes.
