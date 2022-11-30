Ahmed Musa puts in the work as Sivasspor readies for Cup action

Photo credit | Twitter (Sivasspor)

Ahmed Musa trained with his Sivasspor teammates on Tuesday as he shows he has regained full fitness.

Musa suffered an arm injury and required surgery, which he has since recovered from.

However, the Winger only managed to get seven minutes of game time since his return, appearing only briefly in league games against Fenerbahce and Umraniyespor.

But, picture evidence from the team’s practice session shows the 30 year-old is back in contention to play longer minutes.

 

 

For Sivasspor, they return to action on December 21, in the Turkish Cup against Esenler Erokspor.

Ahmed Musa joined the club in September 2022 from Karagumruk, and his contract runs until June 2024.

