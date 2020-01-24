Ahmed Musa Pays Tribute to His Late Mother

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has paid tribute to his late mother, a year after her passing.

It’s exactly a year after the mother of the former Kano Pillars and Leicester City winger passed on.

Mrs Sara Moses died in 2019 at the age of 66, but the cause of her death was not disclose.

Musa shared photos on his social media handle of her funeral in his tribute.

He wrote: “Dearest mum, I can’t believe it’s been 365 days without you. Not a single day goes by without thoughts of you flooding my mind. Its hard without you but I know you are in a better place. I am doing all I can to make you proud and I know you are smiling down on me.

“Rest well mum until we meet to part no more. Amen.”