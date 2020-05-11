Ahmed Musa gives Galatasaray Transfer Update

Al Nassr forward Ahmed Musa says he’s yet to receive any offer from Galatasaray despite being linked to the club.

Musa, 28, has been a subject of transfer interest from the Turkish giants in recent weeks as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

Musa joined Al Nassr in August 2018 and has scored seven goals in 41 appearances across all competitions.

He played a crucial role as the Riyadh-based club won the league and Saudi Super Cup double two seasons ago.

However, he has refuted reports linking him to Turkey by stating his commitment to the Saudi Professional Football League side.

“Galatasaray is a well-known team in Europe. However, there have been no offers to me or my manager so far. I am a player of Al Nassr and I have a contract here,” Musa said, according to Hurriyet.

Musa started his career with NPFL side Kano Pillars before moving to Europe to play for the likes of VVV-Venlo, CSKA Moscow and Leicester City.

He has 91 caps for Nigeria and was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 AFCON in South Africa.