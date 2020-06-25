Ahmed Musa Back in Saudi Arabia for Resumption of League

Moses Ojewunmi
Credit | Twitter (AlNassrFC_EN)

Saudi Arabia premier league side club Al Nassr has confirmed their return Ahmed Musa back to the club.

Al Nassr took to their social media handle to welcome the Nigerian winger back ahead of the restart of the league campaign after spending the last eight weeks in Nigeria with his family.

 

“Our Nigerian star, Ahmed Musa, 💛arriving earlier today in Riyadh! 🛬 ” the club tweeted.

It would be recalled that Musa flew into the country in private jet alongside his national teammate John Ogu after the Saudi league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Musa and his teammates will now resume training in the coming days ahead of the kick off of the league after Saudi government eased suspension on sports activities.

