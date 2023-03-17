Ahmed Musa and Leke James’ Europa Conference League Journey Ends with Sivasspor

Ahmed Musa was an unused substitute in Sivasspor’s UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16, second-leg match against Fiorentina.
Musa watched his team get brushed aside, despite taking the lead in the 35th minute, Fiorentina fought their way back and cruised to a comfortable 4-1 victory at the Yeni 4 Eylül Stadyumu.
Meanwhile, his compatriot Leke James was introduced off the bench in the 66th minute.
Speaking on his team’s performance and elimination, Sivasspor Coach Rıza Çalımbay said that, “We started the game well. We found the goal we wanted. But it was bad that we conceded a goal at the end of the first half.
“Regardless, I’m happy with my team. We came out as the leader of the group in the Conference League, we did good things. It was the best I could do with the resources at my disposal.”
UEFA Avrupa Konferans Ligi’nde sahamızda Fiorentina ile karşılaşan Demir Grup Sivasspor’umuz rakibine 4-1 mağlup oldu.#UECL pic.twitter.com/bbKKf1kj4A
— Demir Grup Sivasspor (@Sivasspor) March 16, 2023