Ahmad’s CAF President Re-election bid Rocked by Corruption Allegation

Ahmad Ahmad has indicated his interest to run as CAF President for a second term, but, the 60 year-old could face a legal hurdle that threatens to scuttle his return as the Continent’s football top Boss.

On Wednesday, Ahmad announced his re-election bid in a tweet, describing the last four years of the Confederation as a success story for African football:

The @CAF_Online knew a lot of improvements for 4 years. I’m proud of my team’s achievments. I extend my thanks and gratitude for your support and assistance in the #football in #Africa and beyond. After reflexion and consultation process, I decided to stand for re-election.

The @CAF_Online knew a lot of improvements for 4 years. I’m proud of my team’s achievments. I extend my thanks and gratitude for your support and assistance in the #football in #Africa and beyond. After reflexion and consultation process, I decided to stand for re-election.⚽️ — Ahmad Ahmad (@AAhmad_CAF) October 28, 2020

Meanwhile, the Malagasy football administrator could face FIFA’s investigative and adjudicatory chamber over allegations of a clear breach of various codes of Ethics.

According to Piers Edwards [BBC Sport Africa], the breach concerns Ahmad’s involvement in CAF’s controversial deal with Tactical Steel, which also saw him face investigation by French anti-corruption authorities last year.

The BBC Sports Africa report explains the case:

Tactical Steel is a little-known French gym manufacturer, run by an old friend of Mr Ahmad’s then attaché Loic Gerand, which provided sportswear equipment to Caf in 2017 after an original deal with Puma was cancelled.

The deal with Puma, which was slightly smaller, was worth just under $250,000 while the alternative deal with Tactical Steel – for 22,000 items instead of 15,000 – came to just over $1m.

At the time, Mr Ahmad denied accusations of any wrongdoing in the deal as ‘totally false, malicious and defamatory’.