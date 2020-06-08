Agoye Calls for Promotion of 3SC to NPFL

3SC Head Coach Edith Agoye has called on the NFF to find solutions to the abandoned Nigeria National League.

The NNL has been suspended since November 2019, before football activities was later suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

3SC Head Coach Edith Agoye has now called on league organizers to find a solution to the problem in order for teams to gain promotion to the top flight division.

“Its more important for the organiser of the league to find every available opportunity to make sure that the league is completed, for the sake of the integrity of the competition,” He told FUBF

Agoye’s team lead Group B with 13 points after five games, and has suggested that his team be promoted to the NPFL, if the NNL cannot be concluded.

“If at end of the day, may be due to the fact that we could not find a situation where by the league can not continue, the best thing to do is to declare Shooting Stars champions, promote the Oluyole Warriors and other clubs who are leading their group into the NPFL.

“Because definitely teams have to be relegated and teams have to gain promotion in other to maintain the integrity of the league.”