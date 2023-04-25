Maduka Okoye Recovering Well, Super Eagles Goalie Keeps Low Profile

I bumped into my guy @NGSuperEagles GK @OkoyeMaduka last week at a restaurant in London, was shocked to hear he was injured and just had a surgery (looked like his right arm cuz he had it tucked in his sweat shirt hoodie). It’s been a tough season for him. Get well quick Maduks pic.twitter.com/evOA9PyJO8

— Ayo Olu Ibidapo (@aysugaofficial) April 24, 2023