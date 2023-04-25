Maduka Okoye Recovering Well, Super Eagles Goalie Keeps Low Profile

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
90
Nigeria's goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.(Photo by Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP via Getty Images)

After what seems to be the most difficult point in his career; club and country, it turns out Maduka Okoye is recovering from a surgery – which also explains his disappearance from the public space.

Okoye endured a difficult point in his national team career with his last game being Nigeria’s loss to Algeria last year.

 

Previously, he was at the end of major scrutiny when many Nigerian football fans believed his error cost Nigeria against Tunisia in the round of 16 match at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Per Ayo Olu Ibidapo (The NFF), the goalkeeper had surgery on his right arm.

 

Back home,.the goalie has a love hate relationship with the Super Eagles fans, most of whom have lost confidence in the “former” number one.

Although Okoye is perceived to be a better option than the available choices and it would be a relief to have him back to full fitness and confidence.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here