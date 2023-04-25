Maduka Okoye Recovering Well, Super Eagles Goalie Keeps Low Profile

After what seems to be the most difficult point in his career; club and country, it turns out Maduka Okoye is recovering from a surgery – which also explains his disappearance from the public space.
Okoye endured a difficult point in his national team career with his last game being Nigeria’s loss to Algeria last year.
Previously, he was at the end of major scrutiny when many Nigerian football fans believed his error cost Nigeria against Tunisia in the round of 16 match at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.
Per Ayo Olu Ibidapo (The NFF), the goalkeeper had surgery on his right arm.
I bumped into my guy @NGSuperEagles GK @OkoyeMaduka last week at a restaurant in London, was shocked to hear he was injured and just had a surgery (looked like his right arm cuz he had it tucked in his sweat shirt hoodie). It’s been a tough season for him. Get well quick Maduks pic.twitter.com/evOA9PyJO8
— Ayo Olu Ibidapo (@aysugaofficial) April 24, 2023