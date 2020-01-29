African Teams Are Improving And Eagles MUST As Well, Obodo Warns

Nigeria has a good team capable of making it all the way to the FIFA 2022 World Cup finals in spite the obvious improvement in the quality of teams on the continent, former Super Eagles midfielder Christian Obodo has told footballlive.

Seeking to reach the World Cup for a seventh appearance and for a successive edition, the Super Eagles will have to successfully navigate their way past Liberia, Cape Verde and Central African Republic, in the second round of qualifiers before a final two-legged tie against one more opponent to reach Qatar.

However, while he considers the current side to be a work in progress and lacking the ‘killer instincts’ of previous sets of the Eagles, Obodo insists there are reasons to believe the Gernot Rohr-tutored side will come good.

“The draw will always present its challenges but the most important thing is that players we have now and Coaches aren’t doing bad; our team is good,” said the 2006 AFCON bronze medalist.

“Every team in Africa is improving, we may not be the same Super Eagles from years ago, that could defeat teams with 5-0, 4-0 scorelines, but this team is growing and I believe in them.”

Obodo, who featured for Nigeria 21 times since making his debut in 2004, did insist on the need for the team to keep improving. He urged fans to support the young Eagles.

“They can do better though, we need to support them and give them the confidence they need; and we will always back them with prayers.”