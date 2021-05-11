African players in Europe: Iheanachos goal streak

Africa is among the continents producing some of the world's greatest football players for a longtime. Many players are currently playing overseas in different leagues such as the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and others.

The list below shows you some of the best players plying their trade in Europe. Most of these players took part in the African Cup of Nations competition earlier this year.

Most of the stars listed below have been considered due to their reputation and current form.

Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi plays for Leicester City in the Premier League and is considered one of the most

underrated players. He has been a critical cog in the team's wheel, helping Leicester qualify for the Europa League last season with his defensive skills. Ndindi is also among the best defensive midfielders in Europe, with an average of 2.2 interceptions, 3.5 tackles, and winning two aerials in every game.

In the current season, the foxes had managed to pick 50% of the points when Ndidi wasn't on the pitch compared to 75 % whenever he played. His transfer from Genk in the 2017 summer for a fee of 20 million Euros seems like a bargain since he is currently worth more than twice the price.

Hakim Ziyech

Morocco currently boasts a solid and talented squad, especially when you look at the attacking department. One of the stars currently on fire is Hakim Ziyech, a highly coveted creative midfielder with a great career. The exciting playmaker became famous at Ajax before joining Premier League giants Chelsea.

Ziyech had a slow start after getting injured during pre-season. Currently, he has started

showing glimpses of regaining form. Over the weekend, he helped Chelsea eliminate Man City from the FA Cup by scoring the only goal. Manager Thomas Tuchel has started trusting the playmaker as he made it on the first eleven teams playing Brighton on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

Iheanacho goal-scoring streak

The Nigerian striker is currently on fire. Recently, he scored the only goal for Leicester City,

helping them reach their first cup final since 1969. Leicester beat Southampton 1-0 on Sunday to advance to the FA cup finals where they'll face Chelsea. The goal was Iheanacho's 15 th of the season.

The 24-year-old made the difference between the two teams by scoring in the 55 th minute. Since Kelechi debuted in the FA cup in 2016, he has scored 14 goals in 19 games- making him top in the competition.

His latest strike at Wembley makes him the latest African player to score at the iconic stadium after Hakim Ziyech, who had scored earlier against Man City. Earlier on, he surpassed Drogba's tally of 12 goals in the FA Cup, making him the highest-scoring African in the competition. He has scored eight goals in the Premier League, Four Europa League goals, and four FA cup goals.

Iheanacho's goals have helped Leicester city cling for a spot to qualify for the Champions League. He is currently in the form of his life. He is yet to hit the peak of his playing career since he is young and has a chance to keep on improving.